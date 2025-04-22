This past week, as part of his evisceration of the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. turned his attention to a lifelong goal — establishing the imagined link between vaccines and autism that took hold after the publication of the since-debunked work of Andrew Wakefield. Kennedy has announced a task force, suggested a national registry to track people on the autism spectrum, and hired a crank to conduct “research” to “solve” the supposed problem of neurodivergence. People with autism and their advocates are aghast and see the move as a threat to their identities and even their existence

Last month, we had a riveting conversation with one of the world’s leading scholars of and advocates for people with autism, Simon Baron-Cohen. We talked about the debate around how people on the spectrum shaped Silicon Valley in general, and the role that autism might play in influencing the highly influential actors — like Elon Musk — who are now shaping all of our lives. The conversation was fascinating, because Baron-Cohen made clear the dual challenge: autism remains for most regular citizens a difficult fact to navigate in a world not yet hospitable to neurodifference. At the same time, a small number of highly capable and powerful actors on the spectrum are bringing their systematizing nature to bear on the world, and there may be, he argued, a need for more balance around them and more empathy in the development of tools like social media algorithms and AI.

With so many half-truths out there, it’s a conversation that’s worth revisiting right now.

A programming note: Live conversations this week!

We’re back Live again this week, with three special guests. Join us this afternoon, Tuesday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when we’ll talk to the economist Dani Rodrik. And tomorrow, Wednesday, April 23, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be speaking with the writer, lawyer, and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich. Then on Thursday, April 24, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be joined by labor leader Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL–CIO. You won’t want to miss any of these!

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.

