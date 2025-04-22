The real story on autism
What RFK Jr.'s conspiracy-driven quest to find a "cause" for autism misses, and expert Simon Baron-Cohen on what autistic people actually contribute to, shape, and need from society
This past week, as part of his evisceration of the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. turned his attention to a lifelong goal — establishing the imagined link between vaccines and autism that took hold after the publication of the since-debunked work of Andrew Wakefield. Kennedy has announced a task force, suggested a national registry to track people on the autism spectrum, and hired a crank to conduct “research” to “solve” the supposed problem of neurodivergence. People with autism and their advocates are aghast and see the move as a threat to their identities and even their existence
Last month, we had a riveting conversation with one of the world’s leading scholars of and advocates for people with autism, Simon Baron-Cohen. We talked about the debate around how people on the spectrum shaped Silicon Valley in general, and the role that autism might play in influencing the highly influential actors — like Elon Musk — who are now shaping all of our lives. The conversation was fascinating, because Baron-Cohen made clear the dual challenge: autism remains for most regular citizens a difficult fact to navigate in a world not yet hospitable to neurodifference. At the same time, a small number of highly capable and powerful actors on the spectrum are bringing their systematizing nature to bear on the world, and there may be, he argued, a need for more balance around them and more empathy in the development of tools like social media algorithms and AI.
With so many half-truths out there, it’s a conversation that’s worth revisiting right now.
A programming note: Live conversations this week!
We’re back Live again this week, with three special guests. Join us this afternoon, Tuesday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when we’ll talk to the economist Dani Rodrik. And tomorrow, Wednesday, April 23, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be speaking with the writer, lawyer, and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich. Then on Thursday, April 24, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be joined by labor leader Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL–CIO. You won’t want to miss any of these!
To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.
Readers like you make The Ink possible and keep it independent. If you haven’t already joined us, sign up today for our mailing list, support our work, and help build a free and fearless media future by becoming a paying subscriber. And if you’re already a part of our community, thank you! And we’d appreciate it if you’d consider giving a subscription to The Ink as a gift. Or consider sharing a group subscription with family and friends. Or pick up a mug, tote bag, or T-shirt. We appreciate it!
A distinction has to be made between people on the autism spectrum who are profoundly developmentally delayed - non-verbal, self-harming, not toilet-trained,- and people on the autism spectrum who are highly functional and intelligent. I think it's destructive to speak as if autism encompasses only the high end of the spectrum and ignore a the heart -rending pain of the profoundly disabled and their parents or care-takers, and their need for help. It would be interesting to know if the increase in autism diagnoses applies to the profoundly disabled as well the functional. If it's the latter, then the diagnostic increase may very well be based on a newer understanding that autism spans a spectrum and therefore the diagnostic criteria are broader.
Public Law 94-142 which later became IDEA, or “no child left behind” no longer has the Department of Education as its primary school watchdog. As implementation has been “left to the states” so to speak, will see a decline in services addressing multi-sensory issues unless attention is paid to all stages in a child’s development.