Closing arguments finished yesterday in Donald Trump’s New York criminal hush money trial, but as the case goes to the jury, the real arguments were made outside the courthouse.

While Trump proxies have been holding ad-hoc campaign rallies for the duration of the trial (there’s hardly a Republican vice presidential contender who hasn’t appeared to lend moral support to their Victim King), the Biden campaign finally made its presence known in downtown Manhattan, with a surprise appearance from actor Robert De Niro (fresh from narrating a new campaign ad attacking Trump as an out-of-control would-be dictator bent on revenge).

Flanked by retired Capitol Police officers and January 6 veterans Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn, De Niro laid into Trump. De Niro gave the crowd a stark reminder of what’s at stake should Trump return to the White House: “He. Will Never. Leave,” he intoned. And as only a New Yorker can, De Niro also dismissed Trump as a “two-bit playboy,” a “clown,” and “another grubby real-estate hustler masquerading as a big shot.” Pressed on his opinion about whether the former president should go to jail, De Niro responded, “I sure do. Absolutely.”

Some commentators welcomed Biden campaign’s De Niro gambit. Others were baffled by it. But here’s why it was a more significant moment than meets the eye.

When we spoke with writer and policy wonk Heather McGhee earlier this month, she pointed out that Democrats have a serious “meaning making” problem. Which is to say, Trump understands what Democratic leaders tend not to: that in today’s media environment and attention economy, an effective candidate needs not only to seek votes but also, crucially, to be an active, vigorous participant in the cultural process through which voters construct meaning.

Voting is downstream; meaning making is upstream. Authoritarian leaders tend to be deft at working at both points of the river. And pro-democracy leaders are often at risk of earnestly seeking votes downstream and ignoring the sense-making part.

A trial, for example, doesn’t explain itself, as obvious a situation as it may appear to be. A trial is a thousand fragments of reality. It needs to be arrayed into a story in people’s minds to gain meaning. That meaning could be “Donald Trump is relentlessly persecuted by the powerful elite because he fights for people like me,” or it could be “Donald Trump is a lifelong charlatan who does crimes the way you do breakfast.”

Sad to say, maybe, but stories like these are not self-forming. They take work. They take meaning making. They require storytellers — candidates themselves, campaign ads, surrogates, commentators, artists — to organize the fragments into some whole.

Enter Robert De Niro, a very fine storyteller.

On behalf of the Biden-Harris campaign, De Niro was making meaning out of the narrative fragments of the Trump trial, telling a story that people might tell themselves, the kind of story about Trump the penny-ante grifter that New Yorkers certainly know in their bones.

By putting De Niro out there, the Biden campaign is acknowledging publicly what it presumably knows privately: that it has not participated adequately in the cultural process that a modern campaign demands.

As McGhee explained it to us recently:

Biden is nowhere in our daily and cultural lives, which is, actually, I think, even worse than him being this caricature of a doddering old man. He is not an avatar for anything we either are or want to be. He is not a brand. He is not a style. He is not a storyteller. He’s not a cultural icon or a logic, and he doesn’t knit together different things that we experience on a daily basis into a story.

Perhaps a shift is in the works. Can Biden engage in more of this meaning-making himself? That remains to be seen, but yesterday offered evidence that the Democrats are trying to speak to people where they live.

To go deeper on meaning making in politics, and how learning to do it could alter the course of the 2024 election, check out our conversation with Heather McGhee below.

Photo by Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images