Dear Ink community,
Everything feels hopeless. Right?
Everywhere those with a crueler vision of the future seem to outwit those who want justice and love.
It need not be so. Today is paperback pub day for my book THE PERSUADERS, a manual for how justice and love and democracy can win. And I believe they can.
Over the past year of traveling the world talking about the book, I heard the same thing over and over: Finally, some hope.
That's what I tried to do with the book, not for hope's sake. But because I believe a tolerant, humane, pluralist future is ours for the taking -- if we play the game right.
If you haven’t yet joined the bandwagon, it would mean so much to me to have you join the conversation by getting the book:
Between my new writing project and children and family and friends, I have barely any time. But I am going to do the following anyway: If you have a book club and choose THE PERSUADERS, I will do my level best to Zoom in and join you.
Sign up here:
Thank you for the support you give to my work, and for the hope you give me!
Anand
THE PERSUADERS in paperback -- and an offer to join your book club!
When weighing ordering this book, given my tendency to view things from a less-than-hopeful standpoint, the image came to mind from an old movie-short series called The Little Rascals/Our Gang (made in the 20s-30s, but that used to run on Saturday mornings when I was a kid). A recurring sequence: the faces of the kids - Alfalfa, Spanky, Buckwheat (don't ask) - swallowing huge spoonfuls of castor oil and other medicines. Strictly viewing this in terms of the contrast to my ground-state bias here...I'm sure The Persuaders will be of a much different flavor. Thank you for the medicine of hope, we can use a little bit of elixer these days. Apologies for the always-prolix belaborment.