Ted Lemon
My great worry is that the original source material will be damaged, and also that lots of analysis will be lost. What I would really hope the folks at the Smithsonian would do about this is to not overtly resist at all, but rather do exactly as requested, while carefully storing and protecting what would be lost if they got fired and replaced by people with no problem actually erasing history.

Glenn Reynolds
Will the wave of 1890s disenfranchisement laws get some light? Example: Louisiana black voter registration dropped from 95.6% before the 1896 laws to 1.1% in 1904. Louisiana was in the Top 5 in the Tuskegee “lynch count rankings.” Mike Johnson must be so proud. There are oceans of details like that. Mississippi black voter turnout dropped to a cool 0% in 1895 from 29% in 1888. Florida black voter registration from 62% to 11% after voter law change. Trump, Vance, and Hegseth promote false history and ignorance. There are plenty of willing takers!!

