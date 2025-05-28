The Ink’s future-of-media survey
We want to know what you think of the news — and what you want from it next
Here at The Ink, we’re trying to build a new kind of media. We’re part of a movement towards small, independent publications with strong perspectives, free from oversight by large companies. But we’re also veterans of legacy media, and we recognize the value of well-staffed newsrooms, legal departments, and funds for long-term, in-depth projects.
What we want to know is what sort of news and analysis you, our readers, are looking for, and beyond that, how you feel about both the latest forms the press is experimenting with and the older, more established models we all rely on to bring us the information we need.
To that end, we hope you won’t mind answering a few questions for us. We hope you’ll find these challenging and worthy of a few minutes of your time. Help us understand — and shape — the future of media today.
If The Ink helps you think and connect with others and stay sane in these times, support the work that goes into it by subscribing. Or give a gift or group subscription.
Whoever wrote this, doesn’t understand how to put a survey together. That’s both from a technical perspective in terms of missing prompts and also the wording of questions and prompts.
Problems:
Is “bothsidesism” a problem for news? * - radio buttons (The small circle or dot used to indicate a selection in an online survey) don't have "Yes, No, Don't know" answers next to them.