The prophets of Silicon Valley say jobs are going away. We disagree. Today we’re doubling down on human creativity, for which there will never be a substitute.

Never has the news been more mystifying. Never have so many mainstream news organizations been so afraid to tell it like it is. Never has it been more important to make real sense of what is going on, not just recite the latest incremental moves.

The Ink has endeavored to make it make sense for the past six years (almost!). Thanks to our supporting subscribers, we are now expanding and leveling up our report.

Today we open up hiring for a writer who can produce smart, funny, voicey, analytical perspectives on our time. Applicants should have experience in journalism, a nose for the news, and a style that makes the medicine go down.

If that might be you or someone you know, you can apply here:

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