Friends,

I hope you’re having good summers, if that’s what it is where you are, or good winters, or just a good time in general.

If you’ve noticed that the newsletter has been a little quiet for some weeks, you’re right. It’s partly because I recently embarked on an ambitious new reporting project, which I’m so excited to share with you one day. But, more importantly, it’s because I’ve been taking the time, working with a talented team of two outside advisors, to reflect on how to take The Ink to the next level.

We’ve built an amazing community of reading and discussion together already, and now we need more hands on deck to fully realize my aspirations for this community.

So we’re hiring! We’re looking for a brilliant, aware, organized Managing Editor, who will keep the trains running and bring you a wider variety of thought provocation.

Do you know such a person? Are you such a person? I figure that the best candidate for the job might well be someone who already knows and reads this newsletter.

So if you or someone you know would like to apply, visit here: http://tinyurl.com/ApplyToTheInk

We have lots of great stuff coming for you. Thank you for being part of this mission.

Anand