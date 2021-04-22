“What politicians decide they want to do can be changed, and history has shown us that.”

Those were the words of the Rev. William J. Barber II, the North Carolina–based pastor and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, when I interviewed him about President Biden’s big tent and this moment of crisis and possibility in politics.

Today, I’m releasing my extended conversation with Reverend Barber for subscribers, as the second in the series of the Hundred-Days Tapes. Listen here — and consider subscribing, if you haven’t yet, and tune in!

Reverend Barber is one of the more inspiring voices in American public life. He always refills my tank with hope whenever I hear him. But his is not a cheap, sentimental hope. It is a faith not in our rulers, but in our collective capacity to rule them instead.

Today, the second installment of the Hundred-Days Tapes, a conversation with Reverend Barber about what it is that really changes our political leaders, and why any hope he has for a Biden presidency is rooted in the public, not the president.

If you are ready to receive your marching orders as a citizen, this interview is for you.

My conversation with Rev. William Barber.