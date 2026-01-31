Happy Saturday, Ink readers! After a week of general strikes and pushback against ICE, you may have missed a few things — but no worries, we’ve been doing some research. In today’s edition of Weekend Reads:

How consulting firms and credit agencies steal healthcare dollars

How did a DJ end up providing scams as a service?

Want something done? Put a veteran punk on the case

How a glassblower fires up science

What taking care of immigrant neighbors really looks like

Can a rescue dog save your life?

Meeting the man who sets the Doomsday Clock

How the feds broke the law to arrest Don Lemon

Life under drone warfare

A full review of Melania

Words for Minneapolis from poet Carolyn Forché

And music from the late guitar innovator Kazuhito Yamashita

We hope you’ll put some time aside today to read along with us.

Share

We can’t do what we do without the support of our subscribers. If you haven’t yet joined The Ink, sign up today — when you do, you help us keep the lights on, and you build the independent media you want to read.

Scamming as a service