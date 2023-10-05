Abraham Lincoln: You know the guy. He was born in a log cabin, and he came out as a fully formed white marble statue. This was before epidurals. His first words were, according to his birth certificate, an early draft of the Gettysburg Address.

This is what we do to people who do great good. This is how we repay their heroism. We sacralize them by running a narrative bulldozer over them and turning them into a universally memorized moral one-pager. We honor them by erasing who they were.

The NPR journalist Steve Inskeep, who has written about the 19th century before, decided not long ago to investigate Lincoln with a different approach in mind. What if what we really ought to learn from Lincoln isn’t how principled and humane he was, but rather how capable he was of getting down and dirty, of forging ugly compromises and making questionable alliances, to advance what he thought the greater good?

What if Abraham Lincoln was American Machiavelli, and what if that’s good, actually?

Steve’s new book on the subject is titled Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America, and it’s fascinating reading. It’s not a biography — there have been so many of those. Rather, it’s an account of a handful of encounters between Lincoln and people he disagreed with, people he often nevertheless needed to get his way.

The other day, I asked Steve to apply these lessons to the present. So what follows is a conversation about the importance of coalition-building and political maneuvering in a divided age. About the need for politicians to reach out to those with differing views and build alliances. He also addresses objections to this approach, particularly from marginalized groups who may not want to engage with those who do not see their humanity. He tells a story of a dangerous alliance Lincoln made that threw immigrants under the bus in order to advance the goal of ending slavery.

What can our leaders learn from the more unvarnished picture of Lincoln? And what can you apply from it to your own life? Steve even has some advice for Thanksgiving.

“A guy who got his hands dirty”: a conversation with Steve Inskeep

We are in a famously divided age, and you cover those divisions every day at NPR in your day job, and it seems like with this book you were trying to make an intervention in our culture of division. Why was Abraham Lincoln your chosen vessel for that intervention?

I really appreciate the word “intervention.” I do feel that this book has something to speak to the present or about the present, although it never entirely starts that way. I was interested in Lincoln because I’ve always been interested in Lincoln, and because I had written these previous books about the 19th century, which made me feel I might possibly have something to add to all the thousands of other books about Lincoln. But what is perhaps most new about the story is telling the story in the real context in which it happened but then applying it to now. I became interested in Lincoln not necessarily as a heroic figure or a miraculous figure or a sainted figure, which he’s often seen as, but as a politician. As a guy who got his hands dirty. Which seems like a skill that is necessary for democracy and that I do feel that some of us today have lost track of or overlooked or even looked down on.

I don’t know if you’ve read Frank Foer’s new book on the Biden presidency. It’s called The Last Politician, and it struck me that, on a completely different topic, it was presenting this idea that’s kind of similar to yours. The idea is that Biden, in Foer’s telling, is someone whose gift is this now despised art of politics, of making deals, of talking to people you don’t like, of being able to hold your nose with ugly compromises. And that idea has gotten demeaned in our time. Part of what Foer’s arguing is that, actually, in a moment of anti-democratic threat, that behavior, while maybe crass and all those things we associate it with, is crucial; it’s actually what holds societies together. I wonder if you feel like you are making a similar case but drawing on a 19th century example for the 21st century?

I think there is a similarity there, and the common thread is this: if you think that there is a minority of people who endanger the country, you need to be the one to assemble a majority to outnumber them. If you’re going to defeat someone you think is doing something terrible, and also keep a democracy, you have to build a majority. And that might mean that you have to deal with people that you disagree with on some things, or many things, or even most things, but you find enough common cause that you can work with them on something.

You write in the beginning of the book that Lincoln has been sacralized, much in the way that folks like Martin Luther King are sacralized and all kinds of heroes are sacralized, so that we lose the texture of how they actually operated in the down and dirty reality of political life. Can you give us some examples of Lincoln’s lower-order behaviors and maneuvering and machinations that illustrate this kind of politicking that you’re trying to redeem?

We want Lincoln to be a heroic, unifying figure. And he ought to be; he is in many ways a unifying figure and a great democratic figure, but we overlook the things that he did that led to his accomplishments. And one of the toughest ones was his effort to win the votes of people who hated immigrants: so-called Know-Nothings in the 1850s.

This was a huge movement, it attracted a lot of support, it included a lot of Lincoln’s own political friends in the state of Illinois, it included a lot of voters in important parts of the state of Illinois, and Lincoln hated the ideology that was being expressed. There’s a quote in the book, from a letter to his friend, where Lincoln says, I’m not a Know-Nothing, that is certain, I despise their views as much as I despise slavery, and if they ever get into power, I would rather move to a country where they make no pretense of loving liberty, such as Russia.

And yet he realizes in 1858, when he’s running for Senate, that if he’s going to have even a chance of winning, he needs to attract some of these people into his coalition. And he reaches out to Joseph Gillespie, an old friend of his, who’d become a Know-Nothing leader, and says, I need votes in your state senate district. I need votes from your supporters to have any chance of winning. Will you help me? And Gillespie does. Now, I want to add that Lincoln tried to keep his integrity. As far as I can tell, from the records that exist, he talked to these crowds only about their common aversion to slavery. He never has a whisper, even a word, where he hints that he might like their Know-Nothing ideology.

But he was still taking this morally perilous choice to build the anti-slavery coalition. That’s a hard call. Are we entirely comfortable knowing that Abraham Lincoln, the guy in the Lincoln Memorial, was on a stage with a nativist leader a couple of times? It’s kind of uncomfortable, but it was part of building the Republican Party that ended up bringing about an enormous social change in this country.

When I think of that example and what would make it challenging today, I wonder whether the altered media landscape and the 24/7/TikTok/microsecond media landscape of now deprives leaders of the space to make those kinds of alliances and trade-offs for a greater good.

Yeah. You can imagine the questions that a candidate would be asked today. Why did you meet with that Know-Nothing leader? Do you agree with everything that he says about this or that point of view? It would make it enormously challenging. And I guess it should be challenging; this is morally perilous work. But if you cast it forward into the present day, we are in this situation where it is very common on the left, for example, to say the people on the right are hopeless, and they listen to no facts, and they’re watching Fox News or Newsmax, and there’s just no way to deal with them. They’re radicalized and out to lunch. And, of course, if we went over and listened to conservative media, there would be a dialogue that would be kind of similar, talking about the woke left or whatever they’re talking about.

But the reality is, that’s not 100 percent of the people on the other side. And you don’t need to win over 100 percent of the people on the other side or on any side. In a democracy, what you need is a majority. And if you face a grave threat to the country, you would like to think you could also get a big majority, a safe majority. And that is the kind of thing that maybe is in reach for wise political leaders who are able to have a big tent and include lots of different kinds of people.

I wrote down a sentence from the book, describing Lincoln: “He rarely wrote people off, because he knew they had the power of the vote.” The last time you and I spoke, it was for my book on persuasion, and I think the phrase I used in the beginning is “the great American write-off.” This culture of writing people off, it’s emotionally satisfying, I often participate in it, I get the appeal of it. It is born out of the many frustrations of the age, and yet it’s sort of antithetical to democracy to write people off in that way, isn’t it?

Yes. The essence of democracy is that the person who is wrong still has a vote. And so you have to deal with them, you have to reckon with them. In the same way that in international relations you have to negotiate sometimes with countries that are ruled by terrible people. You end up deciding, as Biden did recently, I guess I have to deal with Saudi Arabia after all, in spite of everything. Because they have power, so you have to reckon with them some way. One way or another, you have to reckon with them.

And that’s true of our fellow citizens, if democracy means anything at all. Your uncle that you see at Thanksgiving that you can’t stand and don’t know what to do with has exactly as much power of the vote as you do. And you can either let him go to the other side or see if there’s something you can do with this person. Maybe you’ll never actually get this person’s vote, but maybe there are other things you can do with him that are useful in society or in politics in general.

What about the limits of this principle? The book is full of examples of Lincoln being able to remain friends with someone despite the difference over slavery, and being able to make deals with people, as you said, across all kinds of other divisions. And yet, he was able to straddle those. And that’s become harder in our culture and I think we give each other less space to do that.

But the pushback you would get from many people is that, say, I am gay, I am an undocumented person, I am part of whatever group that is being bludgeoned right now by X other group, and I don’t want to be friends with people who don’t see my humanity. I don’t want to reach out to people who don’t see my humanity. I don’t want to struggle over Thanksgiving cocktail hour with my uncle who degrades my existence. How do you think about that objection, which I’m sure you hear as often as I do, in the context of Lincoln’s ability to try to stand across those divides?

First, I should note, Lincoln often failed. Some of the meetings in the book didn’t work out. There was a slaveholder who came and met him right before the Civil War and tried to persuade him to “compromise” with the South over slavery by enshrining it forever, and that just wasn’t something that Lincoln was ready to do. And so they had a war instead.

But in the contemporary example that you give, I think that’s valid and understandable. There’s no reason that people should set themselves up for abuse. In the interpersonal world, if you have a toxic relative who can’t accept you for who you are, that’s really sad, but it’s your right to figure out how to respond to that. You don’t have to spend time with that relative, you can make choices there, and who would criticize you for protecting yourself from a toxic situation?

But in a democratic sense, the challenge is not to be friends with everybody, it is to assemble a majority of people who will respect your humanity, who will uphold your rights. Or who will at least a little bit support your side of the argument, as much as you can do today, as much as you can do in the next election. So I guess my response to that is I acknowledge the challenge, and the answer is a modest goal. It is not everyone getting along, it is not everyone understanding, and it definitely is not setting yourself up for continuous abuse. It is, perhaps, in some cases risking yourself to find alliances.

A recent historical example: the change in public opinion about gay marriage. Which came about in part by very large numbers of people who were gay saying out loud their reality, and explaining their reality to their relations, who realized that maybe they had more nuanced or more positive views of LGBTQ people than perhaps they had presumed before. Some people had conversations, and there was a political change in the country. That kind of thing doesn’t happen often, doesn’t happen always, but it happens from time to time.

Do you think Lincoln was able to do what he was able to do because he somehow found a way to purge racism from his system, or in spite of racism that he had in his system?

Well, he didn’t use the word “racist” the way that we did. In a way, everybody then was racist, or almost everybody, and Lincoln himself made statements that we would just by definition call racist. I don’t think that he believed that he was a perfect human being or that anybody else around him was perfect. And, in a way, that is liberating, and different from how we often think about race now.

There are a lot of people today who think of race and racism primarily as a matter of the soul. And they see their objective as to purify their soul or to prove to others that they are pure and that they have nothing to do with this terrible behavior. And in Lincoln’s case, sometimes it’s a little hard to figure out everything that was in his soul, because he was a very careful person, he was a careful speaker. And mysterious in some ways, even though he was in public all the time.

But what mattered to him was less proving his own virtue and more changing a system that was bad. And he didn’t even claim that slave owners were any worse than any other people; he just thought they were human beings who acted in their self-interest in a terrible system that benefited them. And the problem that he wanted to change was the system.

If you look at Lincoln’s behaviors that you chart in the book, what do you think the most important application would be for our leaders, and what do you think the most important application would be for regular people reading this book, in their families and communities and everyday lives?

In both cases, I would suggest taking a longer view of things. Which is exactly the opposite of all the incentives we’re given. The incentives we’re given are to respond instantly, respond from the gut, click instantly, reply to the tweet, buy the product that’s going to make you feel virtuous, lash out at the person who does something that makes you uncomfortable. All the incentives are for the instantaneous response. Lincoln’s example suggests that often that is wrong, and that what works better is a longer view of history, a longer view of the situation that we’re in, a longer view of whatever crisis we face, and a longer view of human beings, and where you can get with them, and what you can accomplish.

He was a really patient guy. He failed a lot. A lot of these meetings that I depict end in failure, and a lot of them are part of long-running frustrating relationships. But I think about someone like General McClellan, who didn’t agree with him really about anything, didn’t even agree with him about slavery, and Lincoln had monumental frustration with this man for over a year — and then got one good thing out of him, one victory that set the stage for releasing the Emancipation Proclamation, and then got rid of him. But that took a lot of patience and a lot of forbearance, and even overlooking a lot of insults, because he had his eye on the larger goals.

What degree of danger do you think American democracy is in right now, from your point of view? And what, if anything, gives you hope in spite of that?

I think it’s in less danger than some people fear, but it’s always in danger. Because it’s always a work in progress. We never get to just have it. There’s always an election ahead, nothing is ever over, and it’s a continued push and pull.

People wonder: are we headed for a civil war? I don’t think we’re headed for a civil war. I do think that political violence is possible, because political violence has been part of American history, from time to time, since the beginning. And I do think that democracy requires constant tending.

But there is a fundamental strength to our system and our republic that has endured a lot, has endured a lot over the last several years, and may yet endure a little more.

Steve Inskeep’s new book is Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America.