The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacquelyn Rezza's avatar
Jacquelyn Rezza
3h

And last night we came to find that the report that was released by HHS the other day was filled with fake citations. RFK Jr. is by far the scariest of all Trump's picks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Democracycbm's avatar
Democracycbm
1h

As a cancer patient who is immunocomprosmised, it is alarming to me and others in the same position that there not a flu vaccine in place for this coming year, simple access to covid vaccines for everyone no matter what age (which protects me in the long run) and total disregard for any of us for what is needed to keep the population safe with advances we already have. I also need to get all of my childhood vaccines again because of a lifesaving procedure that wiped them out in the process. I need to be able to get all of them to keep me safe. The fact that a former drug addict who says he has had brain worms and can hardly utter a straight thought, is in charge with his conspiracy theories, I fear for all of us. Another despicable decision by the feckless Republicans putting a totally frightening, unqualifed individual in charge of one of our most important agencies. Saying they do not care is the understatement of the century.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture