Rebecca Clough
I am looking forward to another week with Anand. His curiosity is inspiring!

Here is my perspective:

(1) Howl to our congressional reps and tell them to lean on republicans that may still have a shred of decency

(2) Cheats are so rampant that one is tempted to join ranks (not pay taxes). Thank goodness for the New Media and to aggressive congress reps (those who are) for bringing so much to light and standing for fact.

(3) Then we continue to get screwed by the SCOTUS - which is not atypical (see Plessy, Dred Scott, Dobbs, etc).

(4) Get on our knees and pray - maybe the world is so horrified by the US that they are snapping awake.

(5) Pope Leo - ugh. Another white pope kissing the ring of the wealthy. First he says that marriage is between a man and a woman, and then he meets with Vance and Rubio. Not Francis. Toss the rosary beads out the window.

(6) Like Donna Summers they will survive. Changing of the guard but still will bring in the cash. There are not a lot of options in US health care - they pretty much all suck.

(7) Elon was in mid East w Trump and other big tech bros. He got what he needed from DOGE (data) and is on to make billions from AI. The BBB (big beautiful bill) includes prohibiting states from putting controls on AI.

(8) Heroes live among us in the form of "federal government bureaucrats". See Library of Congress.

(9) The states are our only hope right now.

(10) Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. China is playing it smart - they know the snake when they see it. I do not trust the US - do you??

