We’re going live with economist Paul Krugman today, Monday, May 19, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. Watch on desktop at The Ink, or download the Substack app and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. Everyone is welcome, but to get a chance to join the chat and ask questions, become a supporting subscriber today.
With the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” (that’s actually what the budget is called) on its way to the House Rules Committee, what can be done now to prevent MAGA Republicans from impoverishing, imperiling, and sickening Americans?
In a world where everyone’s a cheat, who bears the burden of proof?
What happens to everyone’s rights if the Supreme Court decides that federal courts’ decisions apply only to those who specifically ask for help?
Is pro-EU Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan’s victory over pro-Russian candidate George Simion in Romania’s presidential runoff a sign that Europe’s far-right fever is breaking?
In his inaugural mass, Pope Leo XIV called out neoliberalism and authoritarianism. Were JD Vance and Marco Rubio listening?
UnitedHealthcare appears to have squandered whatever goodwill it had earned. What’s next for America’s most disliked company as healthcare becomes even more precarious?
Does the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s rebuff of an encroaching DOGE team show those interested in maintaining the separation of powers how it's done?
Donald Trump may be trying to turn back the clock on energy, but the green energy revolution is happening with or without the U.S. Can the states keep hope alive?
The United States’ credit rating got dinged. Faced with tariffs and tax cuts, will anybody trust us again?
More Live conversations this week!
Today, Monday, May 19, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we will be talking with the eminent economist Paul Krugman. Then on Tuesday, May 20, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern, we will speak with Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, and at 12:30 p.m., we’ll be joined by author Ross Barkan. Then, for our Book Club meeting (open to supporting Ink subscribers) on Wednesday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be joined by Abundance authors Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson. On Thursday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll talk with author and finance expert Ramit Sethi, then at 4:00 p.m., we’ll be speaking with the journalist Jim Acosta. We hope you can make it to all of these great discussions.
To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events. Everyone is welcome to watch, but to get a chance to join the chat, ask questions, and view the full video with a transcript afterward, become a supporting subscriber today.
If you appreciate the work that goes into The Ink and haven’t already done so, we hope you’ll become a supporting subscriber.
That’s how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.
Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.
I am looking forward to another week with Anand. His curiosity is inspiring!
Here is my perspective:
(1) Howl to our congressional reps and tell them to lean on republicans that may still have a shred of decency
(2) Cheats are so rampant that one is tempted to join ranks (not pay taxes). Thank goodness for the New Media and to aggressive congress reps (those who are) for bringing so much to light and standing for fact.
(3) Then we continue to get screwed by the SCOTUS - which is not atypical (see Plessy, Dred Scott, Dobbs, etc).
(4) Get on our knees and pray - maybe the world is so horrified by the US that they are snapping awake.
(5) Pope Leo - ugh. Another white pope kissing the ring of the wealthy. First he says that marriage is between a man and a woman, and then he meets with Vance and Rubio. Not Francis. Toss the rosary beads out the window.
(6) Like Donna Summers they will survive. Changing of the guard but still will bring in the cash. There are not a lot of options in US health care - they pretty much all suck.
(7) Elon was in mid East w Trump and other big tech bros. He got what he needed from DOGE (data) and is on to make billions from AI. The BBB (big beautiful bill) includes prohibiting states from putting controls on AI.
(8) Heroes live among us in the form of "federal government bureaucrats". See Library of Congress.
(9) The states are our only hope right now.
(10) Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. China is playing it smart - they know the snake when they see it. I do not trust the US - do you??