Ten Personal Finance Tips from Plutocrats
Dear Inks (Inkies? Inkanistas?),
Welcome to everyone who joined this week. I hope you’re having a pleasant weekend.
But in case you’re not, this might help.
Apropros of:
Ten Personal Finance Tips from Plutocrats
Don’t drink coffee.
Feel richer by making more poor friends.
Eat avocado OR toast, never avocado ON toast.
“D” is for dinner, which you should only eat on days starting with “D.”
Instead of joining a union, panhandle in Union Square — lots of foot traffic.
Buy bootstraps from Zappos, keep the receipt, pull yourself by them, then return the bootstraps.
Attend college under a false identity so you can escape student debt.
Look your best and attempt to be Jeff Bezos’ rebound.
List your home on Airbnb and disclose only at the very bottom of the page that you will still be living there as well.
Locate your birth certificate and retroactively change the zip code.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Definitely "Inklings"
When I was feeling cranky about some rich folks' attitudes to other folks in our society who struggle with poverty (as I have), I wrote this cranky fantasy to one of my friends. Thought I would share it here:
I am very concerned about rich people's kids. We ALL KNOW that our society is a merit-based system, and that if you have hardship, well, it builds character in you that can lead to your becoming rich and prosperous, and for that you should be grateful and keep your nose to the grindstone and not expect any handouts. Which leads me to think, how are the children of the wealthy going to get these necessary character building hardships? Maybe poor people could do an Adopt-A-Rich-Kid program, and charge a fee to rich parents to immerse their child in poverty for, say, a summer, so that the child can get the character building experiences that their parents believe are so important for poor kids and their parents. It could be like summer camp, but instead of the Catskills or Malibu, it could be Compton or Flint, or picking lettuce on a big farm. Ok, a challenge in CoVid, but hey, they could even learn to make their own masks out of old T-shirts. Poor people could make some cash, and rich kids could get those important, character building experiences. Is this an untapped resource?