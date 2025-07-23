Join us today, Wednesday, July 23 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when we sit down with Karim Dimechkie, author of the Ink Book Club’s July selection, The Uproar. Watch on desktop at The Ink or join us from a phone or tablet with the Substack app. The Book Club is open to all supporting subscribers of The Ink, so join us now to take part!

Since we announced The Uproar for the Ink Book Club, there has been a staggering amount of news — much of it contributing to a general sense of overwhelming unease bordering on panic. Though the book was, of course, written before Trump redux, author Karim Dimechkie nails that pervasive sense of stomach-churning we feel with each successive news alert on our phones. What new outrage or true-life episode of billionaires behaving badly will it be this time?

Today at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, Karim Dimechkie, the author of The Uproar, will be joining us to discuss this novel we’ve been wrestling with all month. And we’ll be looking to talk to him about how his book so adroitly wrestles with such a wide range of zeitgeisty issues: the layers of privilege; the unavailability of opportunity for the marginalized; financial insecurity; the challenges of marriage; the precarious status of many immigrants; performative goodness; and yes, dogs.

Let us know in the comments below what you’d like to hear us discuss with Karim Dimechkie later today, and we’ll do our best to get to them during the discussion. And if you’re looking for food for thought, click on the links below to visit our previous discussions of The Uproar. We’ll see you today at 12:30 p.m.

And don’t forget to pick up a copy of our August selection: the intriguingly strange and strangely mesmerizing novel of climate change and family mystery Sunbirth, by An Yu.

