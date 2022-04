Happy Saturday!

To say thank you for being a patron of The Ink, I wanted to share several pieces of writing that are worthy of your time this weekend. They’re insightful and thought-provoking, and even spill some tea. You will agree with some; others will rouse your counter-arguments.

This post is for supporting subscribers. If you haven’t yet become one and want to dig into the compelling links below the jump, today may be the day!