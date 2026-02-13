Anand is today’s guest on The Ezra Klein Show, talking about the Jeffrey Epstein files. Tune in at The New York Times, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Or watch the interview on Ezra Klein’s YouTube channel today after 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

This week, Anand visited “The Ezra Klein Show” to talk about the latest revelations from the Epstein files and the continuing impact of his circle — the Epstein class — as it continues to operate across political parties and ideologies, supporting authoritarians here in the U.S. and around the world. Ezra and Anand talked about:

The deep solidarity among elites that enabled Epstein’s crimes

How Epstein baited each of his ultrawealthy marks with the one thing they felt they didn’t have

Why Epstein’s circle looked away from his 2008 conviction, and how that paved the way for more trafficking and abuse down the line

How Epstein profited from elite contacts like Elon Musk and Les Wexner

The cowardice of America’s elites in the Trump era — and the courage of the people, who in Minneapolis and elsewhere are putting their bodies on the line to fight authoritarianism Listen now at The Ezra Klein Show

