Happy Saturday, Ink readers! Like many of you, we’ve spent the week poring over the latest Epstein file release (and we’re going to keep doing that), so we’ve pulled together a few things for when you want to read up on everything else. In today’s edition of Weekend Reads:

On America’s 250th, who’ll control history?

MAGA’s vision of art without artists

What do you find in yourself as you search the Epstein files?

Ian McKellen pleads the stranger’s case

Can an amateur planespotter find the disappeared?

Is Trump using Epstein’s emails to win the attention war?

Mothers, sons, and the fraying social safety net

Why you should hang out more

Bad Bunny’s America

The difference between freedom and free speech

Is it possible to disconnect from Big Tech?

And music from the Maria Schneider Orchestra

If you’re in the Northeast, stay warm — and take some time out to read with us.

