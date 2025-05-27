The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Slusarski's avatar
Ed Slusarski
3hEdited

It seems there may be MANY things buried in this monstrosity that too few people are talking about and even less are aware of and even less than that give a shit about.

In my younger days when life was simpler and the trees were greener, we never worried that our elected government officials would not ultimately do the right thing. We could live our lives mostly enjoying the blessings of liberty and only needed to think about politics every so often when an election was rounding the corner. Sure, there were always those that grifted along the way and dutifully resigned in shame when they got caught with their hands in the cookie jar.

Now, the grifting is the norm and done in broad daylight. We have to keep our eyes peeled. We bounce all around the internet finding new ways that the comfortable rug our liberties is being yanked out from under us. Our second last line of defense, the courts, have now admitted that they don't trust the U.S. Marshalls, the only people that can enforce their rulings.

Now I only have, between myself and my liberties, my LAST line of defense.

And it is me.

"To Ourselves and Our Posterity"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patrick Knight's avatar
Patrick Knight
2h

What is the plan for when AI corrupts Substack or... the TechBillionaire Fascist Oligarchy just pulls the plug on it?

What is the plan when any anti-TechBillionaire Fascist Oligarchy content is "We removed your content" and the "See why" is... because they can and who is going to stop them... Congress... the swamped and overwhelmed Courts?

And since we've let "law enforcement" become a massive militarized security/surveillance state ever since American traded their LIberty for a little more Security and didn't look at the fine print in the USAPATRIOT Act of 2001 that Joe Biden helped George Bush get through Congress... who is going to enforce any court orders?

What is the plan when AI culls the entire internet of ALL anti-TechBillionaire Fascist Oligarchy content and we can't connect against it or even find out the truth anymore?

gahd, this is depressing. I don't know what we do now, guys. The problem is that for a long time our elected representatives and the Corporate/OnePercent who own them are not, have not and cannot now been made afraid of us.

In Serbia a free enough press had been reporting on shoddy construction and corruption building a train station in the second largest city! When an overhang collapsed killing 15 people TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SERBIANS IMMEDIATELY TOOK TO THE STREETS and protested for 3-4 months until the president resigned! At ONE EVENT... AT ONE PROTEST... OVER 300,000 PROTESTERS shut down the center of Belgrade!

Serbia has a population of 6,600,000 Citizens! The United States has a population of 340,000,000 Consumers! Do the math!!! What should our protests looked like on a second Trump election? Over 300,000 Serbians shut down their nations largest city... and we've got Tesla Takedowns and about 200 courteous protesters waving signs at TechBillionaire Fascist driving unmolested into one of Donald T***p's private clubs for some "pay to play" corruption!

Donald Trump had made it clear for a decade that he wanted to destroy Democracy and the Rule of Law. At the same time senile Joe Biden was dooming us with a run for a second term, Project 2025 was published A YEAR AND A HALF before the 2024 election and laid out exactly how they were going to do it!!! How could Democrats in Congress be ready to "work with the new administration" instead of have THEIR plan of action ready to start punching back on Day ONE?!?

This is not just a rant. I'm saying we DESERVE what we are getting now! We have NOT been paying attention for 30+ years ever since the Clinton Administration hitched the Democrats wagon to Wall St., Silicon Valley and Corporate/OnePercent BigDonors and abandoned the rest of the American people... and we let them. How could we possibly be surprised that they aren't here for us now? Our elected representatives and the Corporate/OnePercent are NOT AFRAID OF US and we can't just jump up off the couch and make them!

I am not saying give up, but all we can do is keep fighting as hard as we possibly can as much as they'll let us and hope that some crack opens up that we can rush through and break open to better outcomes! I just appreciate a post like this one that makes it VERY CLEAR how far out of hand we have let it go and we have GOT to find a way to blow back on them! Over 300,000 protesters at one event week after week after week... would be a good start!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture