Stop despairing. Start building
My conversation with Rebecca Solnit
Friends,
I’m thrilled to be able to share this conversation I had last night with the brilliant Rebecca Solnit. She has a new book out, “The Beginning Comes After the End,” and I couldn’t recommend it to you more highly.
The book is a loving intervention with Solnit’s progressive allies. She reframes the moment we’re in as one not of rightist ascendancy so much as backlash. The backlash, she argues, is because of a huge amount of progress that has been made by progressives. That progress is often forgotten by progressives themselves because of deep-seated mental habits and the laudable desire to fight the next battle.
But we shouldn’t concede to Donald Trump power he doesn’t now have. We shouldn’t build up a weak man into a strongman through our fear. And, Solnit argues, there are abundant answers to how to rebuild from darkness in nature. Those were some of the most powerful parts of the book for me.
Check out our conversation above at YouTube. And I’m attaching some older chats we’ve had for The Ink below that.
Yes…exactly…bravely…building on the brilliant minds who are able to guide the USA to a ‘better place’.
While narcissists do ‘their’ thing, the Americans now under attack and threat of death in some cases, will congregate to plan for the post-Trump era. 👍
Canada has Healthcare. America will get it too. And the other element has been in the ‘offing’ for centuries: “TRUE” EQUALITY FOR ALL INDIVIDUALS, REGARDLESS OF RACE, CREED, OR SEX.
Words do not make actions…or even thoughts!
The psyche of the USA must change, and I am most hopeful - after listening to the Olympic athletes - that true change is coming from the ENLIGHTENED GENERATION!
IGNORANCE IS RULING, RIGHT NOW, but it cannot sustain its chokehold on the nation for long.
Witness the ‘RISING of the PATRIOTS’ against the aggressive threat to Democracy. There is THE WAY FORWARD.
We cheer you on!
🇨🇦🤝🇺🇸