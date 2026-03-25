The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean hanlon's avatar
Jean hanlon
1h

Yes…exactly…bravely…building on the brilliant minds who are able to guide the USA to a ‘better place’.

While narcissists do ‘their’ thing, the Americans now under attack and threat of death in some cases, will congregate to plan for the post-Trump era. 👍

Canada has Healthcare. America will get it too. And the other element has been in the ‘offing’ for centuries: “TRUE” EQUALITY FOR ALL INDIVIDUALS, REGARDLESS OF RACE, CREED, OR SEX.

Words do not make actions…or even thoughts!

The psyche of the USA must change, and I am most hopeful - after listening to the Olympic athletes - that true change is coming from the ENLIGHTENED GENERATION!

IGNORANCE IS RULING, RIGHT NOW, but it cannot sustain its chokehold on the nation for long.

Witness the ‘RISING of the PATRIOTS’ against the aggressive threat to Democracy. There is THE WAY FORWARD.

We cheer you on!

🇨🇦🤝🇺🇸

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anand Giridharadas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture