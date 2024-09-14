The debate — the only debate, as a follow-up, second or third installment depending on who’s counting, is unlikely — was a triumph. Kamala Harris triumphed, decisively, and then asked the nation if we were OK.

With the former guy deep in the swamp of racist conspiracy, consorting with notorious trolls and abandoning even the barest pretense of having adults on the plane, in the green room, or anywhere else, the MAGA candidates spent most of their time trying to foment attacks on Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, using a fascist playbook for stoking stochastic violence via media provocation that goes back to the Rwandan genocide.

The contrast couldn’t be more clear.

And as we do each weekend for our paid subscribers, we select the most interesting, challenging, and surprising pieces we've found in the course of our reading and research. This week, we've got a brilliantly damning indictment of billionaire space travel and the heavy toll it exacts on the earthbound, some evidence for a good A.I. use case (fighting the influence of disinformation, amazingly enough), the story of what people in Springfield, Ohio, are really going through, and more.

As always, if you like what we do here and you haven't already become part of our community, would you consider joining us as a supporting subscriber?

Readings

Red, dead, no redemption