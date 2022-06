Dear Inklings,

I know it’s a Wednesday, not a Tuesday, but we’re going to try the live chat today!

As always, my deep thanks for being a subscriber to and supporter of The Ink. You make this newsletter possible.

Today the chat, though on a different day, will be at the usual time: 1 p.m. New York time, 10 a.m. Pacific time, and 6 p.m. London time.

Here is t…