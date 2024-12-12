When Luigi Mangione shot United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan last week, it hit a raw nerve in American politics: the deep and broad rage against a health insurance industry that so many have had terrible experiences with and that, nevertheless, doesn’t change. Even relatively attempts at modest fixes (Affordable Care Act, anybody) have been met with resistance, though the answers have been no more than concepts of a plan — along with a groundswell of populist anger.

There’s an answer, of course, however elusive it might seem in the current political situation. It’s the answer every other developed country has arrived at. As Anand wrote the other day:

Let me even offer one practical place to start. In honor of the late Brian Thompson’s life, and in the hope that no leader ever meets such an awful fate again, let us immediately pass universal, publicly provided healthcare once and for all. If we do, the words “deny” and “delay” will become distant memories, never to be seen on insurance company letters or bullets again.

But we want to hear from you. Tell us and your fellow Ink readers about your experiences with the health insurance industry, your thoughts about why your fellow citizens feel the way they do, and what you think the future of healthcare needs to look like.

These open forums are for our subscribers, and, as such, we expect people to be generous and open, to listen and to share. This is not for anyone with an internet connection. This is your space.

Photo by Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images