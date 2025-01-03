As the new year dawns, dread porn abounds.
We want, instead, for you to tell us something that is GIVING YOU LIFE right now. Bonus points if it’s something others can learn from, practice, adopt — as opposed to, say, your husband. (Unless you’re polyamorous.) A book, an organization you’ve joined, a work of art, an idea, a song, a recipe, a gummy.
Tell us: What’s giving you life right now? And drop a link or reference for others to follow.
Kayaking on the James river...The bald eagles, great blue heron, cormorants, geese, mallard, turtles, hawks, vultures...they are all part of the flow...unconcerned with the trauma and drama we seem to be consumed by...nature is the healing, it invites us to join in the dance of life.
I have decided to say NO to a woman who asked me to commit to working every Saturday and Sunday. Ostensibly forever. I nearly said yes, but realized I don't want to have to work Every. Single. Day.
I've worked 7-day weeks in the past, and it was both exhausting and depressing. I am 75 now, andI want to retain at least some of my life for myself and my cats.
Saying No is hard, but necessary.