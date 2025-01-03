As the new year dawns, dread porn abounds.

We want, instead, for you to tell us something that is GIVING YOU LIFE right now. Bonus points if it’s something others can learn from, practice, adopt — as opposed to, say, your husband. (Unless you’re polyamorous.) A book, an organization you’ve joined, a work of art, an idea, a song, a recipe, a gummy.

Tell us: What’s giving you life right now? And drop a link or reference for others to follow.

Comment