There’s a temptation to say — and you are going to hear this a lot from the pundits over the coming days — that an election teaches us something about America, or at least shows us how our view of America may not have been aligned with reality.

But we want to know how you see it, and we think your fellow readers will want to know, too. We understand everyone’s still processing what happened last night and this morning, but we also realize that many of you are looking for a place to talk. So we’re opening up this space for your thoughts.

Share

How does the result of the election challenge your deeply held beliefs, and your expectations of and for the country and your fellow citizens?

These open forums are for our subscribers, and, as such, we expect people to be generous and open, to listen and to share. This is not for anyone with an internet connection. This is your space.

Leave a comment

I hope The Ink will be essential to the thinking and reimagining and reckoning and doing that all lie ahead. On this dark day, I want to thank you for being a part of what we are and what we do. And I promise you that this community is going to find every way possible to be there for you in the times that lie ahead and be there for this country and for what it can be still.

Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images