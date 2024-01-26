In polarized societies, we all become bubble dwellers. That means we don’t just disagree with people on the other side. We fall out of knowledge of the other side. We lose our instinct for knowing how others think, knowing what drives them.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and guess that the percentage of Ink readers who vote Republican is…small. (But welcome!) But so many of us have Republicans (and stalwart independents) in our lives, our families, our workplaces and neighborhoods.

I’m curious: As the 2024 campaign heats up, what are you hearing from people you know and even trust and love on the right? What are they talking about, grappling about, maybe even commiserating with you about? What are you picking up in everyday life that may be different from the national political conversation?

We want to know!

