It has been something of a week. But as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Bluesky (where you can find me these days also), “It’s okay to have moments of happiness in public without being broadly scolded, and I believe that sustaining this kind of humanity will be very important as we resist fascism. We have to sustain each other. Making joy isn’t denial, it’s how we will survive.”

So tell me something joyful, life-giving, surprising (in a good way), hilarious, or beautiful that has happened to you since last Tuesday.

These open forums are for our subscribers, and, as such, we expect people to be generous and open, to listen and to share. This is not for anyone with an internet connection. This is your space.

We hope The Ink will be essential to the thinking and reimagining and reckoning and doing that all lie ahead. We want to thank you for being a part of what we are and what we do, and we promise you that this community is going to find every way possible to be there for you in the times that lie ahead and be there for this country and for what it can be still.

Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images