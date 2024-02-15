This week, we’re going to get more personal, and check in again (it’s been a little while!) with what everyone’s been enjoying lately.

Tell us what you’ve been reading, watching, eating, and listening to that everyone else in The Ink community should know about. Drop it in the comments below. No need to tick every box, and no need to review or explain; just let us all know what you’d recommend to your fellow readers.

We’ll go first:

Anand:

Read: Hanya Yanagihara, A Little Life

Watch: Atlanta (S3)

Eat: Saveur’s separated niçoise salad

Listen: Lee Oskar, Before the Rain

Michael:

Read: Ed Park, Same Bed, Different Dreams

Watch: Paweł Pawlikowski, Ida

Eat: New England hermit cookies

Listen: Namgar, Nayan Naava

As always, these open threads are a safe and generative space exclusively for our paid subscribers, and we expect you all, as always, to treat each other with openness, kindness, and curiosity.

