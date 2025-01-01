Happy New Year, all! With another trip around the sun complete, 2025 is here.

New Year’s Day is, as it is each year, a time to reflect, to set goals, to plan, and to hope. That’s true whatever we face, and it’s worth keeping in mind as we look to the year ahead, no matter how difficult the challenges it offers. Every year we resolve to do better or be better, and this one’s no different in that respect.

As 2025 begins, we may not find the country in the state we wanted, but we plan to meet the year ahead with hope, to continue asking the questions that need to be asked, and to commit to the task of building the future we want to see, as difficult as that work may be.

Share

For now, we’d love it if you’d share your resolutions for 2025 in the comments below. Whatever you’re hoping to build, do, or achieve in the months ahead, no matter if you’ve got a concrete plan or only the beginnings of an outline, let us and your fellow readers know what you have in mind.

And remember, whatever you resolve, remember to get the rest you need so you can stay prepared for the long race ahead.

These open forums are for our subscribers, and, as such, we expect people to be generous and open, to listen and to share. This is not for anyone with an internet connection. This is your space.

Leave a comment

We hope The Ink will be essential to the thinking and reimagining and reckoning and doing that all lie ahead. We want to thank you for being a part of what we are and what we do, and we promise you that this community is going to find every way possible to be there for you in the times that lie ahead and be there for this country and for what it can be still.

Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images