Another Memorial Day weekend is here, and many of us are looking forward to a little break, students and parents are looking forward to the end of the school term, and, of course, everyone’s excited about the traditional beginning of the summer season.

It’s also a good time to reflect on how we tend to forget (or bury) political meanings. In the U.S. Decoration Day, the precursor to the current holiday, has its beginnings in the aftermath of the Civil War, and the public effort to bury the Union dead, unknown and known. The idea took hold nationally by 1868, and later that was extended to cover remembrances of the wars that followed — too many of them, certainly — becoming an official national holiday in 1971.

As historian David Blight (whose work resurfaced the holiday’s origins) puts it in his account of the origins of Decoration Day:

Some stories endure, some disappear, some are rediscovered in dusty archives, the pages of old newspapers, and in oral history. All such stories as the First Decoration Day are but prelude to future reckonings. All memory is prelude.

The celebrants of that first observance in 1865, as Blight tells the story, were the Black citizens of Charleston, South Carolina, where the war began.

Share

It’s worth thinking about neighbors coming together to remember the past, clean up and decorate the markers of countless unknown soldiers, children marching to the tune of “John Brown’s Body,” and the notion that there’s always a chance for a new beginning following tumultuous, polarized times like our own.

So what does this holiday mean to you? What memories does it hold? What are you reflecting on this weekend? If you’re seeing family and friends (or attending reunions, graduations, or any of the other friendly and fraught events that mark the occasion), what are you talking about with them? Let your fellow readers know, and feel free to bounce those ideas around here.

Leave a comment

These open forums are for our subscribers, and, as such, we expect people to be generous and open, to listen and to share. This is not for anyone with an internet connection. This is your space.

A request for those who haven’t yet joined us: The interviews and essays that we share here take research and editing and much more. We work hard, and we are eager to bring on more writers, more voices. But we need your help to keep this going. Join us today to support the kind of independent media you want to exist.

And since it is Memorial Day, and thus time for a break (and a sale), we’re offering new paying subscribers a special discount of 20 percent. You will lock in this lower price forever if you join us now!

Get 20% off forever

Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)