Election Day is upon us at last. Maybe you voted early and you’re just waiting for the returns to roll in, or perhaps you’re out there standing in line right now. We’re sure a lot of you are out working at the polls or knocking on doors. We hope it’s going smoothly, that spirits are high, and that like us, you’re looking forward with hope to a brighter tomorrow, one in which the present fascist threat is beaten back and a real pro-democracy movement can take root and grow.

If you need to check on polling place locations or hours, or confirm your registration status (if you live in a state with same-day registration), head over to I Will Vote; Still figuring out those referenda and initiatives? Vote.org has you covered with sample ballots.

Looking to get out and do something to help? You can find opportunities to canvass, transport voters who need help getting to the polls, and more at Harris-Walz Volunteer HQ. Run into trouble at your polling place? Check voter protection resources over at Democrats.org. Want to make sure every ballot counts? Volunteer to help out with voter protection and ballot cure canvassing.

And if you just want to keep up with what’s at stake in the myriad races around the country? Check the election cheat sheet over at Bolts.

There’s so much at stake in this incredibly consequential election, but today it all comes down to that simple act — repeated millions of times — of casting a ballot. Get out there and demand the world you deserve. The world we all deserve.

Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images