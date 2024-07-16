Yesterday we made the case against a facile unity in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Today we want to hear what you think. Should Democrats seek out unity with the MAGA right, and seek to turn down the temperature, and perhaps even lay off the critiques of Trump as an existential threat to democracy, as some have suggested. Or not? What is the way?

How, in your own lives, have you experienced pressure to heal conflicts you weren’t responsible for causing? Is there such a thing as toxic unity?

As always, these open threads are meant to be special and humane spaces for our subscribers only, and we expect people to carry themselves respectfully and kindly and open-heartedly.

