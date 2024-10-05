Slave states, anticipatory obedience, here come the floods: Weekend reads for October 5, 2024
Readings
New York, slave state
By January 1861, when South Carolina had formally seceded, Wood’s message grew bolder. He recommended that New York secede as well, so that, “as a free city, [it] may shed the only light and hope of a future reconstruction of our once blessed Confederacy.” In language eerily similar to that used by right-wing policy architects in 2024, Wood warned, “We are in the midst of a revolution bloodless as yet.” That November, Wood spoke before constituents at the Volks Garten, a German beer hall on the Bowery. A huge bonfire raged outside the building, clogging the air with thick smoke. Inside, members of the German Democratic Club made sure that the press table was well stocked with frothy mugs of lager and wine by the bottle, and a band played “I Wish I Was in Dixie.” Wood whipped up the crowd with a speech in which he claimed that the Union government had far exceeded its authority, interfering with daily liberties and subsuming citizens under tyranny. [The Atavist]
