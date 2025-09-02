The.Ink

Carol Smaldino LCSW
1h

As a therapist with years of neglect of my personal trauma in therapy, more harmful than not, I feel that there is a place for both psychotherapy and self-help.

However, self-help and many movements, including alleged positive psychology, have really been used to encourage people to adapt to terrible conditions, and way too little in the way of support for all of us, even the well-to-do, who are juggling many jobs and no childcare help.

Much of the criticism of middle-class folks for neglecting issues of income inequality for way too long is justified, with a "but". When people are overwhelmed by competitiveness in all its toxicity, in all its flavors, including crazy high expectations on parents that they produce untroubled kids who get into good schools or get scholarships for sports, it is a breakdown also for those allegedly privileged.

Supports, I like to call them sustainable supports. That can help all people get help with physical, psychological, and relational needs and the need to belong, and can last after whatever the actual support has been given.

We need to shy away from scapegoating and practice what you have spoken about: a reckoning and massive quantities of curiosity. Blame alone can only do damage.

Here's hoping that we can unite behind this.

Paula B.
7h

I am so looking forward to being a part of this! I've read Priya's book and it's brilliant. Thank you for all your wonderful work and support for people of all stripes. You guys rock!!

