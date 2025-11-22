Happy Saturday, Ink readers!

This week closed on a surprising note — instead of the expected showdown, we saw a cordial, optimistic Oval Office conversation between New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump. Was it a display of overwhelming rizz from Mamdani? A tactical move from Trump after 86 House Democrats joined Republicans to “denounce the horrors of socialism”? A promising negotiation based on a Queens populist connection? We’ll keep a close eye on what develops over the coming days.

Share

But first, as we do every Saturday, we invite you to read along with us. Below, you’ll find some of the most interesting writing and thinking we’ve come across as we’ve researched this week, collected for our supporting subscribers. Welcome to today’s edition of Weekend Reads.

You won’t want to miss any of it. Thank you so much to our supporting subscribers for making this newsletter possible. If you haven’t yet joined our community, why not become part of this and help us build the future of independent media today?

Become the hunter