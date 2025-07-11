With Pete Hegseth making the critical decisions on aid to Ukraine, who exactly is in charge of U.S. foreign policy?
After 90 days or supposed negotiations, where are the trade “deals” Donald Trump promised? And what partner nation would make one, if it comes as a threat?
What do the I.R.S.’s newly relaxed rules on campaigning from the pulpit mean for the separation of church and state?
Should a federal judicial nominee be disqualified if their attitude towards the law is “let him enforce it”?
Has the Supreme Court found the critic it deserves — in its own ranks?
What happens to higher education when even the institution best equipped to fight back gives in and plays along?
When did conservatives come around to the back-to-the-land programs of the Cultural Revolution?
What is civility in the House of Representatives in these times, and who is it for?
Can anyone regulate a product that’s perpetually in beta testing, even when it kills its customers?
In the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case and American Association of University Professors’ and Mahmoud Khalil’s lawsuits against the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the State Department, can opponents of the Trump regime exact some measure of justice?
Just resist peacefully. Nothing will ever beat peaceful resistance, nothing.
It worked for Gandhi and it works for us. Nothing, nothing beats peaceful resistance.