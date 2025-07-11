Has the Supreme Court found the critic it deserves — in its own ranks ?

Should a federal judicial nominee be disqualified if their attitude towards the law is “ let him enforce it ”?

What do the I.R.S.’s newly relaxed rules on campaigning from the pulpit mean for the separation of church and state ?

After 90 days or supposed negotiations, where are the trade “deals” Donald Trump promised? And what partner nation would make one, if it comes as a threat ?

With Pete Hegseth making the critical decisions on aid to Ukraine, who exactly is in charge of U.S. foreign policy ?

Share

What happens to higher education when even the institution best equipped to fight back gives in and plays along?

When did conservatives come around to the back-to-the-land programs of the Cultural Revolution?

What is civility in the House of Representatives in these times, and who is it for?

Can anyone regulate a product that’s perpetually in beta testing, even when it kills its customers?