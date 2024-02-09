You say you care about memory. But you want to ban history books.

You say you care about memory. But you don't know slavery’s cause.

You say you care about memory. But with Holocaust survivors still alive, you embrace neo-Nazis.

You say you care about memory. But you know of no insurrection on January 6, 2021.

You say you care about memory. But you've forgotten what you said about Trump back when you thought you could stop him.

You say you care about memory. But the 14th Amendment appears to have slipped your mind.

You say you care about memory. But you think the problem with the Republican Party began with Trump.

You say you care about memory. But you’ve forgotten all the jobs never created when your party was in charge.

You say you care about memory. But you keep erasing your old positions on abortion from your website.

You say you care about memory. But you didn’t recognize the border plan you asked for when you got it.

You say you care about memory. But you seem to keep misplacing your belief in freedom.

You say you care about memory. But you erase most of what Dr. King believed when you celebrate his life.

You say you care about memory. But you keep taking credit for infrastructure spending you actually opposed.

You say you care about memory. But when your Great Leader insults your wife or father or name or face, you forget.

You say you care about memory. But your party used to be against dictators in Moscow, not for them.

You say you care about memory. But you only ever remember your constituents who happen to be billionaires.

You say you care about memory. But can you can never seem to locate your courage.

You say you care about memory. But you forget your erstwhile conviction about democracy.

You say you care about memory. Your narrow, heartless cause will soon become one.