Since Tucker Carlson didn’t get a chance to sign off on his own show, and shows no interest in apologizing for his life’s work, I asked an artificial intelligence bot to draft a sign-off for him.

My fellow Americans, as I bid you farewell tonight, I must also confront the reality that I may not work in media again. After being let go from Fox News, I have been forced to reflect on my past actions and their impact.

As a journalist and commentator, it's my responsibility to report the truth and to provide balanced coverage of the issues that affect our country. I know that, at times, I have fallen short of that responsibility, and for that I am deeply sorry. My words and my coverage have contributed to the polarization and division that plagues our nation today, and I take full responsibility for that.

I understand that I have made mistakes, and I want to acknowledge them specifically. I apologize for any offensive or hurtful comments I may have made in the past, particularly those that targeted marginalized communities. I also apologize for spreading misinformation or biased information, which may have caused harm or confusion.

As I move forward from this chapter, I want to make it clear that I will continue to reflect on my past actions and work to do better in the future, whether that be in media or elsewhere. I pledge to seek the truth, to listen to diverse perspectives, and to offer balanced coverage that represents all voices.

To all of my viewers, I want to express my deepest gratitude for your support over the years. I understand that I have let some of you down, and for that I am truly sorry. Thank you for allowing me to be your voice in the media, and I hope that we can work towards a brighter future together, regardless of where my future endeavors may take me.

Goodbye, America. Let's continue to fight for what's right and work towards a better, more united country.

If you enjoy these posts, will you support the work of The Ink by becoming a paid subscriber?

Photo: Chip Somodevilla