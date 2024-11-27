By Megan Peck Shub

BEGIN TRANSCRIPT

Arlette Saenz, CNN: Hello Peach, hey Blossom. It’s a little unusual for the pardoned turkeys to hold a press conference. What is it you’d like to say to the American people?

Peach: Thanks, Arlette. Enough of this macabre tradition.

Blossom: It is undignified.

Peter Doocey, Fox: How would you respond to those who believe in upholding a wholesome and fun American tradition?

Peach: Excuse me, Peter? Wholesome? Are you kidding me? We have an entire species out there gearing up to be somebody’s dinner. Typical right-wing sociopath.

Blossom: Let me respectfully correct Peach. This is a bipartisan issue. We were pardoned by Joe Biden, allegedly a Democrat.

Peach: Good point. In a year where the Washington Post editorial board refused to endorse a candidate, a year where the president-elect has felony convictions —perhaps we should take a stand against traditions actually worth ending. Like the turkey pardon.

Weija Jiang, CBS: What are your plans now? Do you expect to take this issue on in the next administration?

Peach: Absolutely. We’ll be joining forces with last year’s pardoned turkeys, Liberty and Bell. We have tried to involve Chocolate and Chip from 2022 but they are doing very well in the Bahamas.

Blossom: Are you aware that this “cute” ceremony is a project of the National Turkey Federation? This is lobbying, pure and simple. Americans should be eating something far more sustainable for Thanksgiving — like carrots.

Jiang: I believe they generally are eating carrots. We need a hearty protein.

Blossom: We are not here to be your f*cking protein, people.

Peach: Blossom — stay focused. We will be calling Elon Musk and telling him to drain the swamp.

Jiang: It seems more likely he’d send you to Mars.

(Laughter from press corps)

Blossom: Hold on, folks. I’m getting a call. (Answers phone.)

Doocey: Turkeys have cell phones?

Peach: We are sophisticated creatures. Definitely smarter than you, Peter. How’s that nepotism treating you?

Blossom: Alright, alright. I just got off the phone with Trump himself.

Saenz: Guys, CNN again! What did Trump say? Is he going to put you in charge of the FDA?

(Press corps laughs)

Blossom: Actually… he says RFK Jr. — whoever that is — is proving too contentious. He said, and I quote, “How about a couple of turkeys instead?”

END TRANSCRIPT

Megan Peck Shub is an Emmy and Peabody-winning writer/producer; she has worked on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) and Finding Your Roots (PBS).

Photo by Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images