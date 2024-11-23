By Megan Peck Shub

As we contemplate the next four years, we figure the nonfiction market will be ripe for some timely motivational books, self-help texts, and guides to living in a very different United States. Here are ten starter ideas. Pitch us your own in the comments.

A Handy Guide to Purifying and Fluorinating Your Own Drinking Water: A Manual for the Post-EPA USA

The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Political Dissidents

Rich Dad, Poor Dad: The Rich Dads are Richer, the Poor Dads are Poorer, and Somehow Crypto is Involved (2025 Edition)

Basic Wrestling Moves Defined, or, A Survey of the New Federal Education Curriculum

Who Moved My Medicaid? An Updated Version of the Bestselling Parable About Mice Scampering Around a Maze for Cheese — but Make it Healthcare!

How to Win Cabinet Appointments and Influence Presidents (Leatherbound Special Edition)

Mastering the Art of French Cooking Without the FDA: Listeria- and Salmonella-safe Ideas for Home Cooks

Real-Estate Investments in Yellowstone National Park for Dummies

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck…About Christmas Decorations: Melania’s Guide to Holiday Entertaining

Daddy, Why is Mommy Crying Again?: How to Explain to Children Why Mom is Always Crying

Megan Peck Shub is an Emmy and Peabody-winning writer/producer; she has worked on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) and Finding Your Roots (PBS).

