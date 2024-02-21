Responding to backlash over its state supreme court outlawing in-vitro fertilization, Alabama today announced it would “make life easier for everyone” by “specifying what is still legal” in the state.
Kissing between married couples, but not before morning tooth brushing
Holding hands with gloves on
Side hugs, hip to hip only
Swimsuits that cover the ankles and collar bones
Date nights at state-approved co-ed restaurants with curtains in the middle to facilitate conversation between the men’s and women’s sides
Non-touch-based dancing
Playing music as long as it’s not women playing it
Classical guitar concerts if the G string has been removed
Socially distanced prom; your choice of siblings or cousins as dates
Having sex using Apple Vision Pro
Dang, that's synchronicity...or something.
I just commented on the first IVF post.
Typing while this was posted.
I'll transplant it here.
The aforementioned post..
Bill Apgood
1 min ago
It's a fraught morass when what are essentially theological points enter the political arena. The question of when life begins is essentially a point that cannot be determined on the basis of knowledge, but resides in the purview of opinion and faith. In terms of political policy on matters of faith, determination by majority consensus may be the most reasonable. I don't have a problem with it being decided on a state level, if this is the case, either yea or nay, it this indeed reflects the wishes of the greater part of the population.
Tangentially, when I was working at the IVF clinic, I remember an interesting legal case in Australia, when there was an attempt by to adopt and implant in the womb the embryos of a very wealthy couple who had died in an accident, but had extant viable frozen embryos. (And thereby to gain access to their wealth.) I can't remember how it played out.
And thanks to the wonders of the internet, I found the story.
But yes, the real issue here is activism..
(Sorry to veer of course, but it is almost relevant....well, no I guess it isn't. ) :0)
https://www.upi.com/Archives/1984/06/17/Two-test-tube-embryos-orphaned-by-their-dead-millionaire-American/6195456292800/
LMAO! Sometimes you have to laugh to keep from curling up in the fetal position crying.