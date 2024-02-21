Responding to backlash over its state supreme court outlawing in-vitro fertilization, Alabama today announced it would “make life easier for everyone” by “specifying what is still legal” in the state.

Kissing between married couples, but not before morning tooth brushing

Holding hands with gloves on

Side hugs, hip to hip only

Swimsuits that cover the ankles and collar bones

Date nights at state-approved co-ed restaurants with curtains in the middle to facilitate conversation between the men’s and women’s sides

Non-touch-based dancing

Playing music as long as it’s not women playing it

Classical guitar concerts if the G string has been removed

Socially distanced prom; your choice of siblings or cousins as dates