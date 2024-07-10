Reminder: Live event with Chris Murphy — today
We speak with the senator about his work, at a critical time for the country
A reminder for those subscribers who haven’t yet signed up (thank you to all who have, by the way). Today at 12:30 PM we have a Zoom call with Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. Anand and the senator will have a live conversation, and we’ll have some time for Q+A. It’s a rare moment to hear from the senator at a critical moment of deliberation on Capitol Hill
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The.Ink to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.