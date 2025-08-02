Happy Saturday, Ink readers! As we do each weekend for our supporting subscribers, we’ve collected below some of the best writing we’ve come across as we’ve read and researched this week. Among the links you’ll find in today’s edition of Weekend Reads:

What Zohran can learn from Upton Sinclair

Making peace with Zen

Paying attention to the real world

Bringing prayer into the office

Why The Scream matters

And, as always, music to unwind with

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

In The Ink this week

Share

And now, your Weekend Reads

The lessons of Upton Sinclair

Zen and the art of understanding