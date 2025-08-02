Happy Saturday, Ink readers! As we do each weekend for our supporting subscribers, we’ve collected below some of the best writing we’ve come across as we’ve read and researched this week. Among the links you’ll find in today’s edition of Weekend Reads:
What Zohran can learn from Upton Sinclair
Making peace with Zen
Paying attention to the real world
Bringing prayer into the office
Why The Scream matters
And, as always, music to unwind with
In The Ink this week
And now, your Weekend Reads
The lessons of Upton Sinclair
It has happened before: an upset victory by a Democratic Socialist in an important primary election after an extraordinary grassroots campaign. In the summer of 1934, Upton Sinclair earned the kind of headlines that greeted Zohran Mamdani’s primary victory on June 24, 2025, in the New York City mayoral election…What happened next may concern Mamdani supporters. Business and media elites mounted a campaign of fear that put Sinclair on the defensive. [Talking Points Memo]
Zen and the art of understanding
