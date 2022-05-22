It’s been an interesting week for democracy.
I wanted to share links to some pieces of writing that may help you unpack this moment.
This post is for supporting subscribers. If you haven’t yet become one and want to make it official with us, today is the day!
“One thing is certain, though — Pennsylvania’s fall election is now a referendum on whether voters want to continue on the flawed but hopeful democratic path launched from Philadelphia in 1776, or whether they want a ruling philosophy based on Christian domination for the fifth most-populous state in the country.” [The Philadelphia Inquirer]