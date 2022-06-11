Reads (and listens) for the weekend
Amid the frightening erosion of American democracy we are witnessing, I wanted to share links to some pieces of writing that may help you make sense of this moment.
“Cocooned within a media omniplex whose prime directive is to shield them from what they would rather not know, they have become intellectual cripples unable to cope with even inarguable truths. Especially this one: Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, fair and square. It wasn’t even close.” [Miami Herald ]