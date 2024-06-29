It’s been quite a week, with the first debate now behind us, a momentous week of Supreme Court decisions potentially reshaping the way government regulation works, and the two-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision reminding us what’s at stake in American politics. We’re still processing everything, to be honest, as we expect you are, and for us, that means we’ll be doing a lot of reading, thinking, and questioning over the coming days.

In this week’s readings — the links we collect each weekend for our paid subscribers — we’ve collected some great commentary on the Court’s recent decisions and what they might mean for our lives. We’ve also found some great pieces that take an even larger-scale look at how we live: a look back at civilization and forward to the future from a cycling journey along the Silk Road, how the way we treat pigeons can teach us a lesson about how we treat one another, and why to save rhinos it might be worth making them radioactive.

As always, we hope the articles we’ve collected inspire, entertain, and remind everyone that the goals ahead are achievable, though much work remains to be done.

In case you missed it

Want to understand this week’s big Supreme Court decision on the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case? You’ll want to check out our interview with legal scholar Melissa Jacoby about how bankruptcy law has changed to benefit corporations and oligarchs and punish regular folks — and what can be done to repair the damage.

Reproductive freedom in Idaho got a temporary respite from the Supreme Court this week, but to delve into the overall threat to abortion rights we talked to journalist Shefali Luthra, who told us about her two years surveying the damage done by the Dobbs decision’s reversal of Roe and elimination of the constitutional right to abortion.

Frustrated at the debate and anxiety about it? For insight into how the Biden administration really works, you’ll want to listen to the full audio of our conversation with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, in which she gives us some blunt advice for Biden, but also talks about how progressives have been able to work with the White House to make real progress.

Cycling diplomacy, pigeon prejudice, radioactive rhinos

Cycling the Silk Road