What have you been reading, watching, eating, and listening to that others in The Ink community should know about?

Drop your read/watch/eat/listen below in the comments, and then enjoy everyone else’s recommendations.

I’ll go first:

Read: “Secondhand Time,” by the Nobel literature laureate Svetlana Alexievich, a brilliant, psychologically probing account of the crumbling of the Soviet empire which explains so much going on today.

Watch: “Captive Audience,” the gripping new true crime limited series from director Jessica Dimmock, dropping on Hulu today.

Eat: I have been on an agrodolce bender recently. If you don’t know this sauce, find out. Bonus points if you score some colatura, the Italian answer to the fish sauces common in many East and Southeast Asian cuisines, and drizzle it over the finished dish. Try it on cabbage. Or, also, anything.

Listen: Broken Hearts Club, the new album from Syd.

OK. Your turn! Drop it in the comments.

Trust me: some amazing, enriching recommendations will be right below this line.