Read watch eat listen
What have you been reading, watching, eating, and listening to that others in the Ink community should know about?
Drop your read/watch/eat/listen below in the comments, and then enjoy everyone else’s recommendations.
I’ll go first:
Read: “Three Women,” by Lisa Taddeo
Watch: “Fleishman is in Trouble”
Eat: Tsukune meatballs
Listen: “Arab Trap: Made in Egypt”
OK. Your turn! Drop it in the comments to share your recommendations with others.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The.Ink to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.