During one of our recent conversations with scholar of fascism Ruth Ben-Ghiat, we talked about how the power-sharing arrangement between Donald Trump and Elon Musk was an innovation in authoritarian power — and wondered what kind of future the “strong buddy” relationship could possibly have.

That relationship has gotten a lot more problematic over the past couple of weeks, first with Musk’s exit from his unofficial (and never clearly defined) government role this past month, and then with his increasing anger at Trump and other MAGA insiders over the terms of the Republican budget. The break seemed clear enough that centrist Democrats — fresh off a conference at which they’d sought to position themselves against the party’s left — were reportedly looking for an opening to get their onetime ally back in the Democratic fold, even though Musk was opposed to the budget because its cuts weren’t draconian enough.

Then yesterday, the situation deteriorated even further, with Trump and Musk exchanging escalating barbs in a battle of social media posts that had the country reeling and some of their mutuals begging for a peaceful resolution. Musk accused Trump of complicity with Jeffrey Epstein. Trump threatened to cut off Musk’s government contracts. Musk threatened he’d just pull SpaceX out of its government commitments preemptively.

In an already unstable economy (helped little by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s failure to reassure Congress on the logic of Trump’s tariffs), the shock waves of the brawl were immediately obvious. With investors’ confidence shaken, Tesla stock was down more than 14 percent by the end of the day — its biggest one-day decline so far, finally dropping the carmaker’s market capitalization below a trillion dollars. As it turns out, Musk unleashed is something of a one-man Tesla Takedown.

It might be tempting to sit back, break out the popcorn, and say, “Let them fight.” But what’s unfolding is more than a mutual tantrum. Two of the world’s most powerful and most self-interested men are making and rolling out on the fly immensely consequential decisions in a series of angry outbursts, decisions which have serious implications for millions of real people, none of whom are non-player characters.

And whatever happens next (maybe they’ll reconcile, maybe Musk will start a third party), Musk and his DOGE teams have already done — and continue to do — considerable damage to this country’s institutions and to human beings here and around the world. And with congressional Republicans and the White House fully onboard with the slash-and-burn approach, that’s not likely to stop just because of a spat between strongmen.

