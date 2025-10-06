Today I watched a video that disturbed me, because it illustrated why we — by which I mean: people who like democracy and are fine with other people who are different from them — are losing the country day by day. I mean this in a hopeful way, because we are manufacturing our own defeat, and we could choose to stop being like this.

I’m not going to put the maker of this video on blast, because the point is not to spotlight one person for anger. And I’m keeping it behind the paywall, for those who are in this community, so I can speak to you frankly, among friends. This video was actually part of a wave of videos on TikTok and elsewhere in the last few days — a wave of Taylor Swift fans condemning her for “going MAGA” on her new album. This particular video accused her of essentially becoming a marketing arm for Trumpism.

Because I am always highly concerned when anyone “goes MAGA,” I listened for the evidence (having also listened to the album).

And the evidence went something like this: