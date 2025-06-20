Is an immigration raid at a baseball game — American?
With a new war in the making, does Tehran face the fate of Gaza?
What does it mean for a president to imagine a never-ending work week on Juneteenth?
Is the National Park Service already policing the past at Manzanar?
Is anyone really against “abundance” — or have Democrats simply still not figured out how to talk to working-class Americans?
Does anyone care about the further dismantling of 14th Amendment protections when the immediate victims are transgender kids?
How safe is nuclear power these days?
Has an executive order handed the VA a broad license to discriminate?
Is there still enough fight in the courts to restrain Donald Trump?
With a new Covid variant on the rise, will there be any guidance from Secretary Kennedy’s CDC?
In The Ink this week
The Ink is powered by readers, not billionaires. Help us stand up for independent media that isn’t afraid to tell the truth by joining us today, or give a gift or group subscription.
I loved the article about the Democrats by Harold Meyerson. It’s exactly where I am hoping for the Democrats (or some NEW party to go). I think he describes where we can hope to unify workers on the Right AND the Left. I found the debate he described between abundance and regulation to be a bit confusing. I wish he had said more about it.
This is precisely where I’d like to see our politics go. I’m afraid that this is a very awkward forum for that discussion, though (the chat on a list of many possible topics).
Will Teheran suffer same fate as Gaza? Asking this question is evidence of a complete lack of understanding of the Iranian Regime since 1979 and of how dangerous it is to huge parts of the world, not just Israel.
(PS - About Gaza: If the world had truly pressured Hamas to release the hostages, the war (yes it is a war, however asymmetric in weaponry and tactics) could probably have been concluded within eight to 12 months. Appeasement and appeals to "de-escalation" are often the path to horrific destruction.)