The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerry Krantman's avatar
Jerry Krantman
1hEdited

I loved the article about the Democrats by Harold Meyerson. It’s exactly where I am hoping for the Democrats (or some NEW party to go). I think he describes where we can hope to unify workers on the Right AND the Left. I found the debate he described between abundance and regulation to be a bit confusing. I wish he had said more about it.

This is precisely where I’d like to see our politics go. I’m afraid that this is a very awkward forum for that discussion, though (the chat on a list of many possible topics).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dina Grossman Kjærgaard's avatar
Dina Grossman Kjærgaard
1h

Will Teheran suffer same fate as Gaza? Asking this question is evidence of a complete lack of understanding of the Iranian Regime since 1979 and of how dangerous it is to huge parts of the world, not just Israel.

(PS - About Gaza: If the world had truly pressured Hamas to release the hostages, the war (yes it is a war, however asymmetric in weaponry and tactics) could probably have been concluded within eight to 12 months. Appeasement and appeals to "de-escalation" are often the path to horrific destruction.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture